BRIEF-Combined Motor says H1 HEPS up 13 pct

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Combined Motor Holdings Ltd
* Headline earnings per share for 6 months ended Aug. 31 increased 13 pct to 98.2 cents
* Dividend of 46.5 cents per share will be paid on Dec. 14, 2015
* Year-On-Year national new vehicle sales for first eight months of 2015 were down 3.3 pct
* Group new vehicle unit sales increased by 5.5 pct, and used vehicle unit sales 8.7 pct
* Gross profit margin improved from 13.3 pct to 14.7 pct
