BRIEF-Denmark's Tryg in talks to issue 30-yr NOK bond
October 21, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Denmark's Tryg in talks to issue 30-yr NOK bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Tryg :

* Says will initiate discussions with a number of investors with a view to issuing solvency II compliant Tier 2 capital, in form of a bond issue denominated in NOK

* Discussions will take place together with Danske Bank and Pareto Securities

* Says issue is expected to have a maturity of 30 years with optional redemption at par 10 years after issuance

* Tryg has an ‘A-’ issuer rating from Standard & Poor’s and the bond issue is expected to be rated ‘BBB’. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)

