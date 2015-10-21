FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Promsvyazbank signs agreement with Solvers for sale of debts secured by Svyaznoy assets
October 21, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Promsvyazbank signs agreement with Solvers for sale of debts secured by Svyaznoy assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Promsvyazbank :

* Says signs agreement with Solvers for sale of debts secured by assets of retailer Svyaznoy to Solvers

* Under the agreement Solvers Group, controlling shareholder of Svyaznoy, buys from Promsvyazbank right to demand debt of Trellas Enterprises Limited and Enter LLC

* The debt is secured by Svyaznoy shares, including controlling stake in its holding company Svyaznoy NV

* Under terms of agreement, Promsvyazbank ends all disputes and proceedings regarding Svyaznoy assets, including shares of Svyaznoy NV and Svyaznoy Logistics Source text: bit.ly/1XjPzE4

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

