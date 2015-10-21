BRIEF-Ipsos Q3 revenue rises to 428.0 million euros

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Ipsos Sa :

* Q3 revenue of 428.0 million euros ($485.7 million) versus 412.7 million euros a year ago

* Most clients experiencing moderate rates of growth and pursuing, though not necessarily accelerating, rationalisation plans on one hand and acquisitions on other

* As for companies and institutions which are Ipsos clients, quarter was rather uneventful

* In this environment, outlook for Ipsos has barely changed ($1 = 0.8812 euros)