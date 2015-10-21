FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Econocom 9-month revenue at 1.59 billion euros, up 12%
#IT Services & Consulting
October 21, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Econocom 9-month revenue at 1.59 billion euros, up 12%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Econocom Group SA :

* Revenue for nine months stands at 1,585 million euros ($1.80 billion), up 12 pct

* 2015 financial guidance and 2017 strategic objectives confirmed

* Confirms its financial guidance for 2015: another year of organic growth in revenue, a rise in recurring operating profit and a strong increase in restated net earnings per share

* Confirms strategic objectives for 2017: 150 million euros in recurring operating profit and 3 billion euros in revenue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

