Oct 21 (Reuters) - Spice Private Equity AG :

* Q3 net profit of $7.4 million (Q3 2014: net profit of $18.4 million (restated))

* During Q3 generated income of $7.8 million (Q3 2014: income of $23.5 million (restated))

* During Q3 net asset value grew significantly, reaching $39.20 per share as of Set. 30 (June 30: $37.83 per share, +3.6 pct)