Oct 21 (Reuters) - BP Plc

* BP and China Huadian Corporation today signed a sale and purchase agreement

* BP to sell Huadian up to 1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year worth up to $10 billion over next 20 years

* BP and China National Petroleum Corp entered into framework agreement on strategic cooperation covering potential shale gas exploration in Sichuan Basin Further company coverage: