BRIEF-Bpifrance to sell about 2.8 mln shares in Eiffage

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Bookrunners
* Bpifrance launches the disposal of part of its stake in eiffage
* Disposal by bpifrance of about 2.8 mln eiffage shares, representing c2.9% of eiffage share capital, through accelerated bookbuilt offering
* Bpifrance intends to remain a major shareholder in the capital of Eiffage
* Final terms of the placement will be determined at the end of the bookbuilding process and should be announced on or around 22 oct
* Placement is led by citigroup and goldman sachs international, acting as joint bookrunners on behalf of bpifrance participations