BRIEF-Bpifrance to sell about 2.8 mln shares in Eiffage
#Financials
October 21, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bpifrance to sell about 2.8 mln shares in Eiffage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Bookrunners

* Bpifrance launches the disposal of part of its stake in eiffage

* Disposal by bpifrance of about 2.8 mln eiffage shares, representing c2.9% of eiffage share capital, through accelerated bookbuilt offering

* Bpifrance intends to remain a major shareholder in the capital of Eiffage

* Final terms of the placement will be determined at the end of the bookbuilding process and should be announced on or around 22 oct

* Placement is led by citigroup and goldman sachs international, acting as joint bookrunners on behalf of bpifrance participations

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
