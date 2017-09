Oct 21 (Reuters) - Oncodesign SA :

* Oncodesign presents novel LRRK2 inhibitor jointly discovered with Ipsen at 2015 neurosciences meeting in Chicago

* Molecule was discovered in strategic research collaboration with Ipsen for the development of new therapeutic agents against Parkinson's disease started in 2012