BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO expects to return excess capital to investors
October 21, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO expects to return excess capital to investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse

* Says sees illustrative 2018 pre-tax income of between around 9 billion sfr to 10 billion sfr-presentation slides

* Says sees illustrative 2018 return on tangible equity of around 14 percent-presentation slides

* Says largely exiting macro business in emea and apac, will maintain core in u.s.-presentation slides

* Says prime is important for the equity franchise which is core component of emerging markets opportunity-presentation slides

* Says targeting 5-6% tier 1 leverage ratio by end 2017, of which 3.5-4% is expected to be met through common equity-presentation slides

* Says cet1 capital ratio targeted to remain at around 11% after implementation of rules-presentation slides

* Ceo says expects to return any excess capital to shareholders Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

