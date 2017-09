Oct 21 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA :

* A consortium formed by Indra (50 percent) and Alstom Espana (50 percent) has won the contract to install public safety and security systems in the six tunnels on the high-speed rail link connecting Antequera and Granada

* The contract also includes system maintenance for a period of 42 months

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)