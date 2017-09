Oct 21 (Reuters) - Gruppo Editoriale l‘Espresso SpA :

* Reports Q3 net profit of 2.5 million euros ($2.84 million) versus 0.8 million euros a year ago

* Q3 revenue of 133.9 million euros versus 143.1 million euros a year ago

* Sees to achieve a better FY 2015 net result than that of FY 2014, even excluding the capital gain reported

