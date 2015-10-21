FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Scania says is maintaining a high market share in Europe
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Scania says is maintaining a high market share in Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Scania Ab says:

* Demand for heavy trucks in europe remains strong and high level of activity in transport industry provides confidence for future.

* Is maintaining a high market share in europe in truck market as well as on bus and coach side.

* The European heavy truck market seems to have gained momentum and as yet there are no indications that activity will decline during the next few quarters.

* Order bookings in Europe remained strong despite seasonal effects. Meanwhile, demand is still very weak in Brazil even though Latin America as a whole is not without its bright spots, such as Argentina, Chile and Peru.

* The low level of demand continued in Russia and in the Middle East.

* Scania’s total order bookings amounted to 14,921 (16,989) trucks during Q3 2015.

* On the bus and coach side, Scania’s market share in Europe was 6.8 percent during the first nine months of 2015, compared to 5.1 percent during the year-earlier period. (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.