BRIEF-ADVA Optical sees Q4 operating margin of 6-9 pct

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Adva Optical Networking SE

* Q3 revenues of eur 122.3 million drive 40.4 mln year-on-year growth

* Q3 pro forma operating income rises to eur 9.6 million (7.8 pct of revenues)

* Q3 net profit nearly doubled to eur 8.6 million (q3 2014: eur 4.4 million)

* In Q4 2015, Adva Optical Networking expects revenues to range between eur 107 million and eur 117 million

* Anticipates a Q4 pro forma operating income of between 6 pct and 9 pct of revenues