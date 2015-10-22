FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crealogix Holding says acquires stake in ELAXY from Fiducia & GAD
October 22, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Crealogix Holding says acquires stake in ELAXY from Fiducia & GAD

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Crealogix Holding AG :

* Crealogix acquires stake in Elaxy from Fiducia & Gad

* Long-Term cooperation agreed for German market

* Says is acquiring 80 per cent of Elaxy Financial Software Solutions and 20 per cent of Elaxy Business Solution Services valid as of Jan. 1, 2016

* Says two companies each generate around 10 million euros ($11.33 million) in sales and each employ around 100 staff

* Says in medium term Crealogix plans to further increase its stake

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8823 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

