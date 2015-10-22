FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MTG Q3 core profit beats expectations
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MTG Q3 core profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - MTG :

* Q3 Sales of sek 3,819m (3,669) and operating income of sek 240m (221) including m&a transaction costs and adverse currency effects, but before non-recurring items

* Reuters Poll Forecasts Were For Mtg Q3 Sales Of 3.78 Bln Sek, Ebit Before Associates And Non Recurring items of 206 million

* Total non-recurring items of SEK -652m (0), comprising SEK -700m of net restructuring charges and net SEK 48m related to the revaluations of Paprika & Splay

* Says We are reporting record Q3 sales on the back of higher viewing levels, healthy customer intake and rising market shares, as well as the addition of a number of exciting new digital businesses. Profits were also up despite the substantial currency headwinds that we continue to face Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.