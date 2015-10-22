BRIEF-MTG Q3 core profit beats expectations

Oct 22 (Reuters) - MTG :

* Q3 Sales of sek 3,819m (3,669) and operating income of sek 240m (221) including m&a transaction costs and adverse currency effects, but before non-recurring items

* Reuters Poll Forecasts Were For Mtg Q3 Sales Of 3.78 Bln Sek, Ebit Before Associates And Non Recurring items of 206 million

* Total non-recurring items of SEK -652m (0), comprising SEK -700m of net restructuring charges and net SEK 48m related to the revaluations of Paprika & Splay

* Says We are reporting record Q3 sales on the back of higher viewing levels, healthy customer intake and rising market shares, as well as the addition of a number of exciting new digital businesses. Profits were also up despite the substantial currency headwinds that we continue to face Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)