Oct 22 (Reuters) - Nicox SA :

* Reports group’s revenues in first nine months of 2015 of 7.0 million euros ($7.9 million), up from 3.2 million euros a year ago

* Expects a continuous progression of revenues throughout last quarter of 2015

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)