FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Trelleborg Q3 core profit beats forecast, sees Q4 demand flat or slightly down
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 22, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Trelleborg Q3 core profit beats forecast, sees Q4 demand flat or slightly down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Trelleborg AB

* Q4 market outlook: demand is expected to be on a par with, or slightly weaker, than Q3 of 2015, adjusted for seasonal variations

* Q3 net sales for Q3 of 2015 increased by 6 percent (6) to SEK 5,975 m (5,618)

* Q3 operating profit, excluding participation in TrelleborgVibracoustic and items affecting comparability, rose 9 percent to SEK 798 m (730)

* Says activities aimed at preparing TrelleborgVibracoustic for a potential initial public offering are progressing according to plan

* Reuters poll: Trelleborg Q3 sales were seen at SEK 6,104 million, core ebit ex jv SEK 768 million

* Says low oil price and weak performance of agricultural machinery has impeded parts of group

* Says in this area, we do not foresee any improvement in next few quarters

* Says it is assessed that several customers have adapted their inventory levels as a result of higher degree of uncertainty and this is expected to continue in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.