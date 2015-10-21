FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen reiterates not interested in Vonovia offer
October 21, 2015 / 7:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen reiterates not interested in Vonovia offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen Ag

* Management board of deutsche wohnen has reaffirmed that it is refusing unsolicited attempt from vonovia se

* Says vonovia offer does not reflect deutsche wohnen’s growth potential and high quality of its real estate portfolio

* Says offer presented is not attractive for deutsche wohnen shareholders

* Will now go about task of dealing with vonovia’s attempt with all of necessary strength, diligence and support of our shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)

