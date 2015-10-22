FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Crealogix Holding issues 4-year-term convertible bond
October 22, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Crealogix Holding issues 4-year-term convertible bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Crealogix Holding AG :

* Issues a convertible bond with advance subscription rights to existing shareholders with a 4 year term

* Bond minimum nominal amount of 20 million Swiss francs ($20.85 million) with possibility to increase issue amount up to a maximum of 25 million francs

* Net proceeds will be mainly used to finance acquisition and integration of 80 percent of Elaxy Financial Software & Solutions and 20 percent of Elaxy Business Solution & Services as well as for general funding purposes

* Coupon is [2.25 - 2.75]pct p.a. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9592 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

