FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Okmetic Q3 operating profit up at EUR 3.5 million
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 22, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Okmetic Q3 operating profit up at EUR 3.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Okmetic Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 20.8 million euros ($23.6 million) versus 19.3 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit 3.5 million euros versus 2.8 million euros year ago

* Retains its existing guidance - net sales and operating profit in 2015 are estimated to clearly exceed the level of 2014

* CEO says demand for semiconductors in 2015 is anticipated to remain flat or fall slightly from previous year’s level

* Final quarter is expected to be weaker than rest of year

* Decline in value of silicon wafer market is believed to have stopped

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.