FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Micronas Semiconductor Holding 9-month net sales at CHF 102.0 mln
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
marijuana
Banned pesticides from pot farms seep into California water
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
October 22, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Micronas Semiconductor Holding 9-month net sales at CHF 102.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG :

* In first nine months of 2015 posted consolidated net sales of 102.0 million Swiss francs ($106.32 million)

* Operating profit (EBIT) for first nine months of 2015 was 1.9 million francs, while EBIT margin stood at 1.8 percent

* After financial income and taxes, reported a loss of 7.4 million francs for 9-month period

* Sales for fiscal 2015 now expected to be 132 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9594 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.