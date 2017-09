Oct 22 (Reuters) - Biomerieux SA :

* 9M sales reached 1,412 million euros ($1.60 billion), up 18.3 pct

* Confirms previously announced objective of achieving contributive operating income of between 240 million euros and 265 million euros

* Organic sales growth objective should end year around 6.5 pct

* Net debt amounted to 236 million euros at September 30, 2015, versus 249 million euros at December 31, 2014