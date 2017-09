Oct 22 (Reuters) - Warteck Invest Ltd :

* Says planned capital increase subscription price of new shares 1550.0 Swiss francs ($1,615.42)

* Says expected gross proceeds 76.7 million francs

* Shares offered to existing shareholders of Warteck Invest in rights offering period Oct. 27 - Nov. 3 Source text - bit.ly/1LsBPTW Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9595 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)