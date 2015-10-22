FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BESI Q3 net profit falls to 6.3 mln euros
October 22, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BESI Q3 net profit falls to 6.3 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - BE Semiconductor Industries NV :

* Besi reports net income of 6.3 million euros ($7.1 million)and 39.3 million euros million for Q3 and first 9 months, respectively

* Net cash position expands to 109.0 million euros

* Backlog indicates Q4 revenue comparable to Q3

* Q3 revenue is 72.1 million euros, down 30.9 pct and 30.3 pct vs Q2 2015 and Q3 2014 respectively

* Q3 orders of 74.9 million euros down 18.5 pct vs Q2 2015 and 17.6 pct vs Q3 2014

* Q3 gross margins of 48.7 pct increased vs 47.9 pct in Q2 2015 and 45.3 pct in Q3 2014

* Q3 operating expenses down by 3.3 million euros (10.3 pct) sequentially and better than guidance

* Q3 net income of 6.3 million declined vs 15.5 million euros in Q2 2015 and 21.5 million euros in Q3 2014

* Q3 net cash increased by 22.9 million euros (+26.6 pct) year over year to reach 109.0 million euros

* Q4 2015 revenue expected to be within a range of +10 pct to -10 pct vs Q3 2015 levels

* Continued strong cash flow generation forecast

Source text: bit.ly/1LNzCSJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

