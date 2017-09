Oct 22 (Reuters) - NSI NV :

* Acquires office property in bioscience park in Leiden, Netherlands

* Purchase price of 15.4 million euros ($17.5 million) reflects a gross initial yield of about 10 pct

* Acquisition is financed by using current available credit facilities Source text: bit.ly/1OU3TQV

