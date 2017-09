Oct 22 (Reuters) - Onxeo SA :

* Onxeo announces data demonstrating high patient compliance and acceptability of Validive for treatment of severe oral mucositis

* Announced compliance and patient acceptability results from a global phase 2 clinical trial demonstrating daily treatment application of Validive (Clonidine Lauriad)

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)