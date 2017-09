Oct 22 (Reuters) - Betsson

* Q3 revenue increased 24 percent to SEK 972.9 (782.1) million

* Q3 operating income amounted to SEK 260.2 (207.2) million

* Reuters poll: Betsson Q3 revenue was seen at 966 million SEK, operating income 268 million SEK on average Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)