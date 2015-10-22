BRIEF-Phoenix Group says on track to deliver 2015 cash generation target

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings :

* Q3 2015 interim management statement

* On track to meet both its 2015 cash generation target of 200 mln stg - 250 million stg and its long term cash generation target of 2.8 billion stg between 2014 and 2019

* 137 million stg of cash generation in 9 months to Sept.30 2015 (HY15:110 million stg)

* Estimated PLHL ICA surplus and headroom of 0.6 billion stg and 0.5 billion stg respectively at Sept. 30, 2015 (HY15: 0.7 billion stg and 0.6 billion stg). PLHL ICA will no longer be a regulatory measure from Jan. 1, 2016

* Expects to be well capitalised under solvency II regime, with group capital position under solvency II 3 expected to be in excess of current PLHL ICA surplus