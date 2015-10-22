FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Segro says remain optimistic about FY performance
October 22, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Segro says remain optimistic about FY performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Segro Plc

* Trading update

* “Occupational conditions continue to be favourable, particularly in our UK portfolio”

* We remain optimistic about our full year operating performance

* Continuing positive leasing trend seen in first half of 2015, we contracted 10.6 million stg of new rent during Q3 (Q3 2014: 6.5 million stg)

* Vacancy rate has improved to 6.6 per cent (7.4 per cent at June. 30, 2015)

* In 9 months to Sept. 30, 2015, new rents on review and renewal were 3.0 pct higher in UK

* Have invested approximately 40 million stg in current pipeline in Q3

* A further 150 million stg of expected capital expenditure required to complete these projects

* Net debt (including our share of debt in joint ventures) at Sept. 30, 2015 was 2.2 billion stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
