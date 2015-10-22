FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atoss Software 9mth sales up 15pct at EUR 33.1 mln
#Software
October 22, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Atoss Software 9mth sales up 15pct at EUR 33.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Atoss Software AG :

* 9-month consolidated sales were up by a substantial 15 percent at 33.1 million euros ($37.52 million)

* 9-month increased result, with operating profits (EBIT) 18 percent higher at 8.4 million euros and a margin on sales of 26 percent, up from 25 percent last year

* Says management board continues to expect highly positive development in business to be maintained in remainder of financial year 2015 and anticipates another record year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8822 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

