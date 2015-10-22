FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mothercare says trading in line, as worldwide sales slow
#Apparel & Accessories
October 22, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mothercare says trading in line, as worldwide sales slow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Mothercare Plc

* Trading remains in line with our full year expectations

* Uk is continuing to benefit from our digital and full price trading strategy

* International has returned to underlying growth, although continues to face significant foreign currency headwinds

* Worldwide sales down (2.8)% and total group sales down (7.1)% reflecting ongoing store closures in uk and foreign currency headwinds for our international business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK Bureau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
