BRIEF-Clicks Group says FY diluted HEPS rises 14 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 22, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Clicks Group says FY diluted HEPS rises 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Clicks Group Ltd

* Group turnover up 15.3 pct for year ended 31 August 2015

* Diluted headline EPS up 14.0% for year ended 31 August 2015

* Diluted headline earnings per share increased by 14.0% to 383.9 cents.

* Group turnover increased by 15.3% to R22.1 billion, with retail sales growing by 10.4% and UPD by 21.6%.

* Clicks will open 20 to 25 new stores and 25 to 35 new pharmacies, with 50 stores to be refurbished.

* Confident of group’s ability to continue to generate cash and to achieve its medium-term financial targets. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
