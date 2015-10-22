FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Funds managed by Advent agree to sell 15 pct stake in DFS Furniture
October 22, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Funds managed by Advent agree to sell 15 pct stake in DFS Furniture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Advent International:

* Sale of ordinary shares in DFS Furniture Plc

* Funds managed by Advent have agreed to sell 32,000,000 ordinary shares in DFS Furniture held through Advent Diamond

* Sale at a price of 2.95 stg per ordinary share, raising gross proceeds of 94.4 million stg

* Sale was conducted by means of an accelerated bookbuilt secondary placing to institutional investors

* Shares sold represent in aggregate approximately 15.0 pct of issued share capital of company

* Settlement of placing is expected to take place on 26 October, following which seller will about 38.2 pct of its issued share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

