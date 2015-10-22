BRIEF- Clay-bricks manufacturer Ibstock says IPO priced at 190p/shr

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Ibstock Plc IPO-IBS.L:

* Announcement of offer price

* Announces successful pricing of its initial public offering of 162,200,000 ordinary shares at 190 pence per ordinary share

* Based on offer price, market capitalisation of company at commencement of conditional dealings will be 770.5 mln stg

* Following admission, co will have 405,500,000 ordinary shares in issue, with a free float of 40 percent assuming no exercise of over-allotment option

* Company will receive 100.0 mln stg of gross proceeds from offer

* Offer is expected to raise gross proceeds of 208.2 mln stg for selling shareholders comprising of Diamond (the Bain Capital Fund), certain individuals from co’s management

* Conditional dealings will commence on London Stock Exchange at 8.00 a.m. today under ticker “IBST” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)