BRIEF-ContextVision Q3 operating profit up at SEK 2.9 million

Oct 22 (Reuters) - ContextVision AB :

* Q3 sales up more than 15 percent compared to last year and ended at 17.0 million Swedish crowns ($2.0 million), up from 14.8 million crowns

* Q3 operating profit 2.9 million crowns versus 1.5 million crowns year ago

* Says strong cash position, which stood at 35.7 million Swedsih crowns at end of Q3, enables company to move its research and development initiatives forward with high speed

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3205 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)