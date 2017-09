Oct 22 (Reuters) - Tom Tailor Holding AG :

* Group increases retail sales on like-for-like basis by 0.7 pct in 9-month period

* Brand TOM TAILOR grows like-for-like sales by 0.7 pct in Q3; increase in sales by 15.8 pct in September Source text for Eikon:

