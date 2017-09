Oct 22 (Reuters) - Hunter Douglas NV :

* Hunter Douglas acquires Stevens, UK

* Stevens is based in Brechin, about 60 km north of Glasgow, has annual sales of about 8.0 million pounds ($12.3 million) and employs 100 people

($1 = 0.6482 pounds)