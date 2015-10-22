BRIEF-SIPEF Q3 palm oil production up 15.99 percent at 78,413 tonnes

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sipef NV :

* Q3 palm oil production up 15.99 percent at 78,413 tonnes

* So far, 93.8 pct of projected annual production was sold at av. price of USD 689/tonne, including premiums, which is about USD 255 or 27.0 pct down on av. [rices of sales realized over same period year ago

* Taking the above into account, and with the extra USD 50/tonne levy on all palm oil produced in Indonesia being introduced in mid-July, we may conclude that the annual results will be substantially lower than in 2014

