BRIEF-SIPEF Q3 palm oil production up 15.99 percent at 78,413 tonnes
October 22, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SIPEF Q3 palm oil production up 15.99 percent at 78,413 tonnes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Sipef NV :

* Q3 palm oil production up 15.99 percent at 78,413 tonnes

* So far, 93.8 pct of projected annual production was sold at av. price of USD 689/tonne, including premiums, which is about USD 255 or 27.0 pct down on av. [rices of sales realized over same period year ago

* Taking the above into account, and with the extra USD 50/tonne levy on all palm oil produced in Indonesia being introduced in mid-July, we may conclude that the annual results will be substantially lower than in 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1ktU7cS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

