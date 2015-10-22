FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Probi Q3 operating profit up at SEK 16.3 million
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
Cyber Risk
Equifax hack likely exposed data of 143 million customers
A Democrat embrace, again
Politics
A Democrat embrace, again
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 22, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Probi Q3 operating profit up at SEK 16.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Probi :

* Q3 net sales amounted to 51.9 million Swedish crowns ($6.2 million) versus 37.1 million crowns

* Q3 operating profit 16.3 million crowns versus 9.0 million crowns year ago

* Agreement signed with Seoul Dairy Cooperative, South Korea, to launch new functional food product

* Estimates net sales for full-year 2015 to increase about 60 pct compared with 2014

* Expects growth to continue in 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3257 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.