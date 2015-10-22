BRIEF-Probi Q3 operating profit up at SEK 16.3 million

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Probi :
* Q3 net sales amounted to 51.9 million Swedish crowns ($6.2 million) versus 37.1 million crowns
* Q3 operating profit 16.3 million crowns versus 9.0 million crowns year ago
* Agreement signed with Seoul Dairy Cooperative, South Korea, to launch new functional food product
* Estimates net sales for full-year 2015 to increase about 60 pct compared with 2014
* Expects growth to continue in 2016
