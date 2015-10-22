FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orexo Q3 sales rise, net loss widens
October 22, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orexo Q3 sales rise, net loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Orexo Ab

* Q3 total net revenues amounted to MSEK 139.5 (130.7).

* Q3 Zubsolv net revenue amounted to MSEK 110.8 (68.4).

* Q3 earnings after tax were MSEK -46.1 (-36.8).

* Zubsolv excluded from CVS Caremark preferred position in 2016 after closed tender process.

* New exclusive agreement with unnamed Pharmacy Benefit Manager in Managed Medicaid.

* U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced intention to expand patient access to treatment of opioid dependence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

