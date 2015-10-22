FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ratos exits Inwido, sold stake at 83 SEK/share
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ratos exits Inwido, sold stake at 83 SEK/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Ratos AB

* Ratos has sold its holding of 10.4% in Inwido

* Says selling price amounts to SEK 498m and generates an estimated exit gain of approximately SEK 50m

* Says sale was made at a price of SEK 83 per share

* Inwido was listed in September 2014 and, following this sale, has yielded a total exit gain of approximately SEK 1,480m, an average annual return (IRR) of approximately 16% and a money multiple totalling about 3.6x.

* Inwido shares closed at 85.50 crowns on Wednesday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
