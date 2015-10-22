FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Roche says did 50 licensing deals last year, sees similar pace in 2015
#Healthcare
October 22, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Roche says did 50 licensing deals last year, sees similar pace in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Roche

* Says sees continued price pressure in western europe

* Says offsetting price pressure with new medicines

* Says confident to grow strategic products in china

* Says sees continued pressure on lucentis going forward

* Says expects continued esbriet growth as currently only addressing 20-25 percent of market

* Says sees good growth in breast cancer therapies through 2017

* Says did about 50 early stage licensing transactions last year, sees similar pace in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

