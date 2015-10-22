FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Russian Standard announces restructuring of eurobonds due 2020 and 2024
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Russian Standard announces restructuring of eurobonds due 2020 and 2024

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russian Standard:

* Announces successful restructuring of two issues of subordinated eurobonds of Russian Standard Bank due 2020 and 2024

* Says court approved eurobond restructuring on Oct. 22

* Says restructuring plan assumes early payment to holders of subordinated eurobonds due 2020 and 2024 of 18 pct of the nominal value in cash

* Says restructuring plan assumes also issue of new 7-year eurobonds for the remaining amount, secured with 49 pct of shares of Russian Standard Bank

* Says the bank will not have obligations under the new bonds, allowing it to increase base capital for over $450 million (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.