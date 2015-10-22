FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nokia to convene extraordinary general meeting to vote on Alcatel-Lucent deal
#Communications Equipment
October 22, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nokia to convene extraordinary general meeting to vote on Alcatel-Lucent deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj :

* Says its Board of Directors has resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting to be held on December 2, 2015.

* Says the Board of Directors reiterates unanimous recommendation to the shareholders to vote in favor of the proposals made to the extraordinary general meeting regarding the transaction with Alcatel-Lucent.

* Says the Board of Directors proposes to the Extraordinary General Meeting that it authorizes the Board to resolve to issue in total a maximum of 2 100 million shares in one or more issues during the effective period of the authorization. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)

