BRIEF-Nokia to convene extraordinary general meeting to vote on Alcatel-Lucent deal

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Nokia Oyj :

* Says its Board of Directors has resolved to convene an extraordinary general meeting to be held on December 2, 2015.

* Says the Board of Directors reiterates unanimous recommendation to the shareholders to vote in favor of the proposals made to the extraordinary general meeting regarding the transaction with Alcatel-Lucent.

* Says the Board of Directors proposes to the Extraordinary General Meeting that it authorizes the Board to resolve to issue in total a maximum of 2 100 million shares in one or more issues during the effective period of the authorization.