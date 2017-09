Oct 22 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties Socimi SA :

* Buys 32 percent stake in CILSA, the managing entity of the ZAL leasehold located in the Port of Barcelona

* Acquires two logistics facilities in Sant Esteve Sesrovires and Granada del Penedes

* Aggregate amount of both operations reached 68.6 million euros ($76.4 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8982 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)