Oct 23 (Reuters) - Celyad SA :

* First US patent covering allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-Cells (“CAR-T”) modified to reduce immunogenicity is awarded to Celyad

* Patented products are applicable for use in treating various human disease conditions such as cancer, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmunity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)