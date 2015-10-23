FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cybercom Q3 operating loss 7.4 mln SEK, lowers sales target
#IT Services & Consulting
October 23, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cybercom Q3 operating loss 7.4 mln SEK, lowers sales target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Cybercom Q3

* Sales amounted to sek 270.6 million (287.4)

* Ebit was sek -7.4 million (12.3) and ebit operating margin was -2.7% (4.3)

* Goodwill impairment of SEK 19,8 million has been made to adjust the valuation of the earlier acquisition of Netcom Consultants

* Cybercom says board has revised down company’s sales target to 5% annual growth over business cycle

* The overall market continues to develop in line with previous quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

