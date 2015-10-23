FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Oasmia announces pricing in US secondary listing
October 23, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Oasmia announces pricing in US secondary listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Oasmia Pharmaceutical Ab

* Oasmia pharmaceutical ab announces pricing of public offering of american depositary shares and nasdaq listing

* Oasmia pharmaceutical ab says warrants have an exercise price of $4.06

* Oasmia pharmaceutical ab says offering price of $4.06 per ads and $0.0025 per warrant

* Oasmia pharmaceutical ab says expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately $9,500,076 million from this offering

* ADSs will begin trading on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “OASM” on October 23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

