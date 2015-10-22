FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MTN says Q3 subscriber growth of 0.9 pct
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 22, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MTN says Q3 subscriber growth of 0.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - MTN Group Ltd :

* Quarterly update for period ended Sept. 30 2015

* Registered mobile money subscribers of 36.5 million, up 12.7 pct QoQ across 14 operations

* Subscriber growth of 0.9 pct for period ended Sept. 30, 2015

* Voice and data traffic increased 18.7 pct and 120 pct respectively YoY

* Quarterly constant currency data revenue increased by 27 pct year-on-year, now contributing 23.2 pct to total revenue

* Aggressive price competition, weakening macroeconomic conditions in markets and unfavourable exchange rate continued to impact financial performance

* “Q3 results reflect continued progress made in South African operation strengthening its market position”- CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

